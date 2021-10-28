Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Three Waters Proposal Should Be Flushed Down The Drain

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: Social Credit

Ratepayers and water users are being forced by the government to provide a guaranteed gold plated return to wealthy bank shareholders and New Zealand and overseas investors who will be salivating at the prospect.

The spurious reasoning rolled out to try and convince the public that the reforms are necessary as a result of a breakdown in water services in Havelock North, South Dunedin, and Wellington are a smokescreen.

The reason for those incidents, and others about to happen, is under-investment in water infrastructure, a responsibility lies squarely at the door of government.

Instead of facing up to that responsibility and providing the necessary funding, the government is proposing to hand that over to the private sector which will effectively tax ratepayers and water users more to generate additional profits for investors.

The monopoly nature of the water companies means millions of customers will have no choice of supplier, no choice but to take the water, and no choice but to pay for it. Millions of captive monthly payments in perpetuity: an investors dream.

This unnecessary impost is all the more galling when the government owned Reserve Bank has the ability to fund infrastructure directly, by providing nil-interest credit lines to district and city councils, removing the need to turn water services delivery on its head.

After all, if the Reserve Bank can create and issue $60 billion, as it has done over the past eighteen months, to purchase Government bonds and local body debt from banks and private investors, it clearly has the ability to create and issue the necessary loans to local bodies directly, without interest, so that they can upgrade and build new water infrastructure and ensure high quality water supply and waste water treatment.

We’ve written to all mayors and councillors throughout the country twice this year predicting the government would move to mandate the takeover of water assets.

The structure and time-line set up to move water assets into the hands of new water services entities bears a striking resemblance to the road taken to ‘reform’ the electricity industry in New Zealand and the water industry in Britain.

Both saw the ownership of the assets and service delivery end up in the hands of private companies (mainly overseas owned) with users paying higher prices - effectively a ‘tax’ which guarantees substantial profit for the shareholders of those companies.

We’re being assured that the “bottom line” for planned reforms is public ownership.

But if funding is provided by private investors, and service delivery contracted out to big overseas companies like Violia, control will effectively be in the hands of private interests and the path will be open for eventual sell-offs.

The Government has spent $3.5 million on an advertising campaign, $761 million on the reforms in 2020, announced $296 million in Budget 2021 for the costs involved with the establishment and transition of the new water entities, $80 million to get councils to opt in to the consultation, a whopping $2.5 billion to bribe them to go along with the proposals in the latter stage of the consultation, $90 million to bribe Whangarei District Council to drop its opposition to the proposals and an unspecified amount to LGNZ to promote the reforms to councils.

Taxpayers, the people who actually own the water assets, will have stumped up over $3.8 billion for the government to try to convince them it’s a fantastic deal to hand control of those assets over to someone else.

And that’s not counting the millions councils have spent on reports, analysis, consultation, feedback, and legal opinions - all paid for out of rates taken from those very same people.

The Three Waters proposals should be flushed down the drain because that is where they belong.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Social Credit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 