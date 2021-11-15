Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Private Money Can Decarbonise The Economy

Monday, 15 November 2021, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Ekos

The investor community will play a decisive role in decarbonising the economy Ekos CEO Dr Sean Weaver told the ‘Decarbonising New Zealand’ conference today.

“There is simply not enough money in the public sector for this task, which is why market mechanisms like a carbon market are fundamental to climate action. The beating heart of a carbon market instrument is a stable carbon price that is high enough to reflect the threat that carbon emissions pose to society,” Weaver said.

“We are looking at a truly scary pipeline of risk to agricultural production, infrastructure, health, fisheries, and financial markets where the cost of inaction will outweigh the cost of the solution by an order of magnitude.,” Weaver said.

“The industrial revolution happened because investors, government, scientists and entrepreneurs were all in alignment. We need another industrial revolution to combat climate change,” he said.

“But we cannot wait for governments to fix the climate problem. They are just too slow. The on-going saga of weak and broken promises coming out of UN climate conferences like the one that just finished in Glasgow is living proof,” he said.

“Our own successive governments have been too afraid to scare the investment horses so it is time for the horses to lead the charge” Weaver said.

According to Weaver many viable solutions are ready to be scaled up - from electric rideshare car fleets in cities to regenerative agriculture and restorative forestry rurally. But the key missing ingredient is investment at a sufficient scale.

“We actually need a change in the system itself,” Weaver said. “It is not about moving to electric versions of private cars. That’s the old wine in a new bottle. Decarbonisation is about changing the entire system of urban transport. Imagine a future where you have lots of cycleways, and a car version of green scooters all across the city, combined with an efficient mass transport network where the payment mechanism for both motorised systems is an affordable monthly or annual subscription like Spotify. Then city people will not need to own a car and the car population will plummet,” Weaver said.

“We already have companies like Mevo doing this whilst struggling against strong headwinds. This kind of innovation needs to become the new normal and the investment community does not need to wait for an election mandate to make it happen. Then the government can focus on helping to lower investment risk for revolutions like this to happen across the entire economy,” he said.

Sean Weaver is founder and CEO of Ekos. He is pioneering market-based models for climate action and sustainable land management in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. He has consulted to the World Bank, African Development Bank, the Pacific Community, Pacific Island governments, central and local government in New Zealand, as well as businesses, universities and community organisations.

He is a former Senior Lecturer in Environmental Studies at Victoria University of Wellington and the University of the South Pacific and has a PhD in Forestry.

Ekos website:

https://ekos.co.nz/

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ekos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 - The Curious Case of the Mystery Briefing


At 9pm on Friday evening(UK time, after a very frank and open discussion by the parties to COP in plenary session, the UK Govt provided an off-the-record background briefing for UK media on the status of negotiations in the final run up to conclusion of the conference... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 