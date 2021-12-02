Shopless Press Release: Supporting Charities In The Christmas Season

Entering the holiday season can put a strain on charities across New Zealand. In particular welfare organisations, and nonprofits that see an influx in need over the Christmas period. Shopless encourages continued support for local charitable organisations as we head into the Christmas period. So that kiwis can help to ensure this time is a celebration focused on reaching those that truly need the support.

A UK 2020 survey by the Big Give outlined the need for this additional support at Christmas time. They stated that “Nearly two-thirds of charities (63%) expect donations to be lower than usual, while at the same time 40% of nonprofits expect to see demand for their services increase over the Christmas period.” The survey also identified that since the beginning of the pandemic all charities surveyed had seen a decrease in donations, support and resources. With the hardest hit charities being the smallest charities (with an income of less than £100k). These charities saw an average decrease in income of 51%.

During the holiday season last year, New Zealand also saw a reduction in donations across the charitable organisations. In particular welfare organisations had a significant increase in demand for their services, with decreased giving in December. Over 40 organisations signed a petition encouraging more funding for non-governmental organisations that support welfare and poverty.

For kiwis wanting to help out you can give directly to organisations through their websites. Additionally there are other ways to give over the Christmas period that do not require excess spending. Supermarkets offer opportunities to give additional food to welfare organisations. Charities such as the Red Cross can be supported through donating clothing that can be given to families in need, or sold at the charitable opshops to help support other Red Cross initiatives. You can also purchase items from charitable op-shops to show your support for other communities. Child poverty organisations such as Barnadoes also take donations of gifts for New Zealand children over the Christmas period.

Through the online platform Shopless, you can give by listing and boosting items on the online shopping platform. 20% of all revenue is donated directly to charitable organisations, the main charities supported are ChangeMakers, Kaicycle, New Zealand Red Cross, and Forest & Bird. All four charities value any additional support over the Christmas period, and some run initiatives that you can help with by volunteering or donating. “



As a company Shopless encourages kiwis to give directly, or show their support to charities through other ways listed in this article. To ensure this is a festive and celebratory time of year for all.

