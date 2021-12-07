RMTU-KIWIRAIL MECA SETTLED - Strike Averted
Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail
Today, the Rail and Maritime Transport Union and KiwiRail
agreed on Terms of Settlement which bring their Collective
Agreement negotiations to a conclusion.
Notice of
strike action has now been lifted by the RMTU and that will
avoid further disruption to supply chains and passenger
travel.
"It has been a difficult negotiation," said
Todd Moyle, KiwiRail's Acting Chief Executive, "but we have
arrived at a settlement which provides our employees with a
good pay outcome, and KiwiRail and our customers with a
stable industrial environment into mid-2023."
"The
RMTU has been consistent in its approach to these pay talks
and we are satisfied that an appropriate settlement has been
arrived at," said Wayne Butson, General Secretary of the
RMTU. "It has been tense at times, and we did not issue a
strike notice lightly, but the outcome will be recognised by
members as a fair one."
The required process for the
ratification of the agreement will commence next week across
the RMTU
membership.
