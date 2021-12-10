Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Community Trusts Form Funders Commitment On Climate Action

Friday, 10 December 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Wellington Community Trust

As world leaders convened for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, a majority of the Community Trusts of Aotearoa New Zealand have signed a Funders Commitment on Climate Action, in recognition of the important role community funders play in building better outcomes for our environment and communities.

This commitment is the initial result from the formation of a Climate Change Working Group established by the Community Trusts’ Chief Executives with support from The Centre of Social Impact.

The working group aims to explore ways to work together on climate change issues, including how to support a just transition to a net zero world. Community Trusts regularly collaborate on important issues. Individually and collectively, they have already undertaken significant work relating to climate change and net zero emissions.

A guiding whakataukī (proverb) highlights the importance of the collaborative effort:

Ki te kotahi te kākaho, ka whati; ki te kāpuia, e kore e whati.

If a reed stands alone, it can be broken; if it is in a group, it cannot.

When we stand alone, we are vulnerable, but together we are unbreakable.

- Kingi Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Tāwhiao

The seven-part commitment is guided by Te Tiriti o Waitangi and mātaurangi Māori aspirations. It focuses on a just transition, collaboration, and leadership. Significantly, it includes reporting back to our communities and stakeholders the actions that signatories undertake.

“We see this as an opportunity to increase accountability, to support action for just transitions, greater equity, community resilience, and ultimately improve outcomes for the communities we serve,” says Linn Araboglos, Chief Executive of Wellington Community Trust, who chairs the working group.

“Taking collective action on climate issues makes sense. Climate action is community action, and we are stronger when we work together.”

The commitment is designed to be a high-level document that other New Zealand philanthropic funders are encouraged to sign up to. To read the full commitment and join the efforts, please visit www.climateactionaotearoa.co.nz.

The Community Trusts of Aotearoa New Zealand who have undersigned this commitment include Foundation North, Trust Waikato, BayTrust, Toi Foundation, Eastern and Central Community Trust, Wellington Community Trust, Rātā Foundation, The Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury, Otago Community Trust and Community Trust South.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 