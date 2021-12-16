Mahuta’s Anti-privatisation Push A Desperate Attempt To Muddy The Waters
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s
new
campaign against the privatisation of
water assets is a desperate attempt to confuse Labour
supporters about Three Waters, says the
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Union
spokesman Jordan Williams says, “The only person
talking about privatisation is Nanaia Mahuta. She is tilting
at windmills in a brazen attempt to reframe the Three Waters
debate in traditional Labour Party
terms.”
“Clearly, she’s paid close attention to
polling that shows even Labour Party voters oppose Three
Waters, so now she’s invented an imaginary right-wing
bogeyman to bring them back on board. She clearly thinks
Labour voters are dim.”
“Her newfound enthusiasm
for public ownership is simply not credible, considering it
is actually her reforms that will strip local communities of
ownership rights over water assets, delivering billions of
dollars’ worth of pipes and treatment facilities to
unaccountable, co-governed, quasi-corporatised water
monopolies.”
“Nanaia Mahuta needs to give up on
the political games and listen to the Mayors and Deputy
Mayors who this week told Parliament that water services can
be reformed in ways that do not remove local
accountability.”
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>