Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Omicron Rattles Confidence But Majority Of Kiwis Still Want The Border Reopened Now

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Angus and Associates

Following the emergence of Omicron in the community, New Zealanders’ support for reopening the border to international visitors has fallen. However, the majority still want to see the border reopen now.

The latest New Zealand results (January 2022) show a jump in the proportion of the New Zealand adult population who want the border to stay closed (up by 8% on December to 34% in January). However, the majority of Kiwis (61%) still support a reopening of the border now, most of this group – almost 90% – with appropriate health measures in place (“e.g., fully vaccinated or with a negative COVID-19 test”).

The remaining 5% of those interviewed in January were unsure about whether the border should be reopened.

Across the Tasman, there are early signs that sentiment is stabilising. In January 2022, our survey shows that 65% of Australian adults supported the border reopening (down 1% since December 2021). 26% believed the border should remain closed to all international visitors (unchanged).

The total survey sample for the period covered in this release (1 February 2021 – 31 January 2022) is n=3,054 New Zealanders and n=2,423 Australians. Respondents in both countries are aged 18 years or more and the sample is representative of the general population by age, gender and place of residence.

 

ABOUT: THE VISITOR INSIGHTS PROGRAMME

The Visitor Insights Programme is an ongoing study of travel attitudes and experiences and is undertaken in New Zealand and Australia. The programme has been running continuously for more than 10 years and captures information on the travel experiences and opinions of more than 5,000 people aged 18 years and over each year.

 

ABOUT: ANGUS & ASSOCIATES

Angus & Associates is a Wellington-based strategy and research company established in 2002. The company provides independent research and professional advice for public and private sector organisations in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Angus and Associates on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 


Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>


National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 