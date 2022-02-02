Omicron Rattles Confidence But Majority Of Kiwis Still Want The Border Reopened Now

Following the emergence of Omicron in the community, New Zealanders’ support for reopening the border to international visitors has fallen. However, the majority still want to see the border reopen now.

The latest New Zealand results (January 2022) show a jump in the proportion of the New Zealand adult population who want the border to stay closed (up by 8% on December to 34% in January). However, the majority of Kiwis (61%) still support a reopening of the border now, most of this group – almost 90% – with appropriate health measures in place (“e.g., fully vaccinated or with a negative COVID-19 test”).

The remaining 5% of those interviewed in January were unsure about whether the border should be reopened.

Across the Tasman, there are early signs that sentiment is stabilising. In January 2022, our survey shows that 65% of Australian adults supported the border reopening (down 1% since December 2021). 26% believed the border should remain closed to all international visitors (unchanged).

The total survey sample for the period covered in this release (1 February 2021 – 31 January 2022) is n=3,054 New Zealanders and n=2,423 Australians. Respondents in both countries are aged 18 years or more and the sample is representative of the general population by age, gender and place of residence.

ABOUT: THE VISITOR INSIGHTS PROGRAMME

The Visitor Insights Programme is an ongoing study of travel attitudes and experiences and is undertaken in New Zealand and Australia. The programme has been running continuously for more than 10 years and captures information on the travel experiences and opinions of more than 5,000 people aged 18 years and over each year.

ABOUT: ANGUS & ASSOCIATES

Angus & Associates is a Wellington-based strategy and research company established in 2002. The company provides independent research and professional advice for public and private sector organisations in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

© Scoop Media

