Coalition Welcomes Proposal To Trial Free Buses In Canterbury

The Free Fares coalition has welcomed a proposal by Environment Canterbury to run a two-year trial of free bus fares for under-25s, students, and Community Services and Total Mobility Card holders.

The proposal is part of the Annual Plan that councillors approved this morning, in which they recommended the two-year pilot of free fares as their preferred approach. The plan will go to public consultation in the coming weeks then councillors will make a final decision in June.

“The trial will make a huge difference for people in Canterbury“ Free Fares spokesperson Gabrielle Baker-Clemas said.

“It’s what we need not just for immediate emissions reduction, but to start a long term shift in how we think about transport.

“We are also excited about the community connection and reduced social isolation that this will bring,” Baker-Clemas said.

Environment Canterbury is the first district council to propose a trial of free fares for these particular target groups. In the Bay of Plenty, a trial of free buses for children is underway. Nationwide, central government has funded free off-peak public transport for senior citizens since 2008.

“Even on a good week public transport takes over half of what is left after paying my bills,” Llybel, a community service card holder and student said.

“Being excluded from public transport is isolating. This is going to make such a huge difference to me. I want to thank ECan for putting this trial on,” Llybel said.

The Free Fares coalition is calling on central government to fund free public transport nationwide for under-25s, students and Community Services Card holders in Budget 2022, as a step to support low-carbon transport and the wellbeing of people on low incomes.

“I think many people struggle to grasp how expensive buses are for some people. For some it’s just the equivalent of a couple of coffees a day. For some of the people we work with it is a significant amount of their income just to get to work. We encourage people to voice support for this trial when the consultation opens” Baker-Clemas said.

The Free Fares Coalition is made up of over 60 organisations. They invite people to sign their petition at: our.actionstation.org.nz/p/freefares.

