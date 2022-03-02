Kiingitanga Calls For Peaceful End To Protests
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 6:48 am
Press Release: Kiingitanga
The Kiingitanga is calling for a peaceful
resolution to the ongoing occupation of Parliament grounds
and other whenua across the motu.
Kiingi
Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has been a strong
advocate of the Covid-19 response over the past two years,
while acknowledging the impacts of the response on some
individuals and their families.
“Kiingi Tuuheitia
has always said the wellbeing of our people is paramount,
which is why we have been united against the virus, just
like our ancestors did in the 1918 pandemic,” spokesperson
Rahui Papa says.
“Our priority now is to get through
Omicron and start preparing for life after Covid, when we
can move freely without fear of sickness.”
The
Kiingitanga has not given its support to any occupation and
any claims to the contrary are untrue.
Kua tuu te
kaupapa, Kua tae te waa kia hoki ki te kaainga kia tau ai te
maungaarongo me te
rangimaarie.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine... More>>