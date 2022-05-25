Make It 16 Welcomes Independent Electoral Law Review Panel Announcement

The Minister of Justice, Hon Kris Faafoi, announced on Tuesday morning the panel and terms of reference for the Independent Electoral Law Review. The voting age is at the top of the list of electoral laws the review will be considering. Make It 16 welcomes this announcement.

“We are confident this group of outstanding experts will take a look at the clear evidence on the voting age and recommend a move to 16” says Make It 16 co-director Cate Tipler.

“Overseas experience tells us that extending the franchise to 16 and 17 year-olds increases voter turnout and civic engagement, and has no negative impacts. The Court of Appeal has found the Government had not justified the age discrimination in the current voting age. Even if competence was relevant, psychologists tell us that for considered decisions like voting, 16 and 17 year-olds have the same decision-making capacity as older people.

“The evidence is mounting and it is clear; it is time to make the voting age 16. We believe the review panel will agree.

“We also call on the panel to recommend removing the parliamentary supermajority required to extend suffrage by age.

“It makes sense that you need 75% support to extend the parliamentary term. It is ridiculous that to expand the franchise to 16 and 17 year-olds for general elections requires a 75% majority while just a 51% majority of MPs could remove womens’ right to vote. It should be hard to take away rights, not to give them.”

Make It 16 continues to pressure the Government to make the voting age 16 for local elections, which will not be covered by the independent electoral law review.

ENDS

Media Contacts

Email: media@makeit16.org.nz

Sanat Singh (he/him), co-director, 022 170 4634

Cate Tipler (they/them), co-director, 021 772 494

