Make It 16 Welcomes Independent Electoral Law Review Panel Announcement

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: Make It 16

The Minister of Justice, Hon Kris Faafoi, announced on Tuesday morning the panel and terms of reference for the Independent Electoral Law Review. The voting age is at the top of the list of electoral laws the review will be considering. Make It 16 welcomes this announcement.

“We are confident this group of outstanding experts will take a look at the clear evidence on the voting age and recommend a move to 16” says Make It 16 co-director Cate Tipler.

“Overseas experience tells us that extending the franchise to 16 and 17 year-olds increases voter turnout and civic engagement, and has no negative impacts. The Court of Appeal has found the Government had not justified the age discrimination in the current voting age. Even if competence was relevant, psychologists tell us that for considered decisions like voting, 16 and 17 year-olds have the same decision-making capacity as older people.

“The evidence is mounting and it is clear; it is time to make the voting age 16. We believe the review panel will agree.

“We also call on the panel to recommend removing the parliamentary supermajority required to extend suffrage by age.

“It makes sense that you need 75% support to extend the parliamentary term. It is ridiculous that to expand the franchise to 16 and 17 year-olds for general elections requires a 75% majority while just a 51% majority of MPs could remove womens’ right to vote. It should be hard to take away rights, not to give them.”

Make It 16 continues to pressure the Government to make the voting age 16 for local elections, which will not be covered by the independent electoral law review.

 

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

