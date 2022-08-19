Protests On Parliament Grounds

Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard.

“While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety and security of the public and the protection of property,” said Trevor Mallard.

The Speaker’s expectations for the use of Parliament grounds are:

• participants must assemble within and disperse from the grounds in an orderly manner, using the pedestrian ways to avoid damage to the lawns and flower beds and to not interfere with the flow of vehicular traffic

• participants must not mount the main steps nor interfere with the use of Parliament buildings by those entering or leaving it in the normal course of their business

• sound amplification equipment may be used; it must always be directed away from the buildings and must not be operated in a manner disruptive to occupants of the buildings; any sound equipment must be used for speeches only and kept to a reasonable level

• participants are to conduct themselves in such a way as to avoid any breach of the peace

• no food may be prepared or sold within Parliament grounds, but there is no restriction on people consuming food that they may have brought with them

• no vehicles may be brought on to the grounds as part of a demonstration

• Structures including tents are not permitted and if not removed when requested, are liable for confiscation

• Protests and demonstrations are only to take place during daylight hours, and therefore should not continue overnight.

Protestors must follow these directions and any instruction by Parliamentary Security and Police.

