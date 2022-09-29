Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Smartphone Addiction Debated Live Before Phone Free Day

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:53 am
In the lead-up to Phone Free Day 2022 (6 October) we’re discussing what is healthy use of your smartphone in our complex, busy lives.

  • Will our young people have shorter attention spans?
  • Is driver distraction from cellphones causing accidents?
  • Is social media addictive?
  • What is the right age for your child to get a cellphone?

From driver safety, parenting and social media our panel assembles four experts to discuss how smartphones are impacting our health, wellbeing and relationships, and share practical tips for what we can do about it.

Sam Ainsworth, Deputy Principal, Hillmorton High School will tell the story of how Hillmorton High School banned cellphones in January 2021. It wasn’t well received by the students, but now break times are noisier than ever because students are socialising, playing and enjoying sport.

Not only young people but drivers of all ages will be on the mind of Amy Williamson when she tells us about the NZTA’s work to reduce accidents caused by distractions from cellphones.

Joined by Geroge Haswell (University of Canterbury) and Taino Bendz (Founder, Phone Free Day and author o Tech-Life Balance) they will be no shortage of opinions around social media and relationships in our always-on world.

Healthy Phone Use in a Complex World Webinar

Tuesday 4th October 2022 at 12 noon – 1 pm NZT. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84090966057

Speakers

  • Sam Ainsworth, Deputy Principal (Operations), Tumuaki Tuarua Penha Mōhiohio, Hillmorton High School
  • Dr Amy Williamson, Principal Advisor, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
  • George Haswell, Kaihāpai Oranga | Health and Wellbeing Promoter at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury
  • Taino Bendz, Author and Speaker on Tech-Life Balance and Digital Wellbeing and the founder of Phone Free Day

Phone Free Day

For the third year in a row, Phone Free Day is challenging people to build healthy phone habits and reduce smartphone addiction. We are a non-profit grassroot initiative with a team of volunteers giving of their time to raise awareness in a fun way. Over 1000 people participated in 2021 and we are hoping for even more in 2022.

