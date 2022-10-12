Japan Stands In Solidarity With New Zealand: Launching Of Ballistic Missile By North Korea

The Embassy of Japan shares the following message in regards to the launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the launch.

On 4th October, North Korea launched a ballistic missile which flew over Japan, and has been consecutively launching missiles in unprecedented frequency. It has been approximately 5 years since a missile launched by North Korea flew over Japanese territorial sky, and there have been up to 20 launches this year.

In addition to those continuous provocative activities, the launch of a missile flying over Japan not only is a serious and imminent threat to the national security of Japan, but is also a challenge to the entire international community, posing a threat to the peace and safety of the region.

These behaviours are totally unacceptable, and Japan has condemned North Korea in the strongest terms. Japan will strengthen cooperation and collaboration with the international community, ensuring the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and take determined measures.

On 4th October, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commented that the launch of ballistic missile should be utterly condemned as it is a breach of international rules and security of the region, and that New Zealand stands in solidarity with Japan and will work together with the international community. Japan stands in solidarity with New Zealand. The Embassy of Japan assures New Zealand that Japan stands with the international community to condemn North Korea’s activities and will work together for the peace and stability of the region.

© Scoop Media

