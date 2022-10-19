Have Your Say On The Worker Protection (Migrant And Other Employees) Bill

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill.

The bill is intended to deter employers from exploiting workers by improving immigration and employment law. The bill would implement the legislative changes the Government announced as a result of the Temporary Migrant Worker Exploitation Review in 2020.

Submissions close at 11.59pm on Thursday, 1 December 2022.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 1 December 2022

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

