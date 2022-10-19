Have Your Say On The Worker Protection (Migrant And Other Employees) Bill
Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for
submissions on the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other
Employees) Bill.
The bill is intended to deter
employers from exploiting workers by improving immigration
and employment law. The bill would implement the legislative
changes the Government announced as a result of the
Temporary Migrant Worker Exploitation Review in
2020.
Submissions close at 11.59pm on Thursday, 1
December 2022.
Tell the Education and Workforce
Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 1
December 2022
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
