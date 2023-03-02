Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Parliament Protest Review Update

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close.

The Authority received nearly 2,000 complaints regarding Police conduct during the protest.

In the course of our inquiry, we have interviewed more than 350 individuals, including protesters and representatives of protest groups, Police staff, and other key parties involved as the protest unfolded, including the then incumbent Prime Minister, Speaker of the House and Mayor of Wellington. We have also reviewed and analysed 320 hours of video footage.

We were endeavouring to deliver our report by the end of March but given the volume of information to work through, slightly more time is needed.

The full report will be published in the week of 17 April 2023.

Judge Colin Doherty, Authority Chair

