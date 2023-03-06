Progress On Global Ocean Protection Positive

The organisation representing New Zealand commercial fishing says it is pleased to see progress on ocean protection at a global conference over the weekend.

Commenting about the agreement struck by the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, Seafood NZ CEO Jeremy Helson said the New Zealand commercial fishing industry supports science-based initiatives that ensure ocean health.

“The final treaty details are yet to be shared, but we agree with the statement coming out of the UN that we all need to work towards “a healthier, more resilient, and more productive ocean, benefiting current and future generations.”

“In a New Zealand industry initiative undertaken over 15 years ago, we worked with the Government to ensure 30% of our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) was protected against bottom contact fishing methods. That work was driven by us in the industry, something we are proud of. New Zealand has always been a global leader in science-based marine conservation, keeping our total annual fishing footprint tiny, for example, trawling in less than 3% of New Zealand’s EEZ. Every year we invest heavily in science, so we are always improving our fishing management practices.”

Helson says he looks forward to seeing the detail of the treaty over the coming days.

