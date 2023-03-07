Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The Seven Months Ended 31 January 2023
Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: The Treasury
Attached are the Interim Financial Statements of the
Government of New Zealand for the seven months ended 31
January 2023.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2303/FSG_7_months_to_31_Jan_2023.pdf
