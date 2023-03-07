Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reprioritising Transport Strategy Good For Business

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 3:52 pm
Press Release: EMA

Reprioritising the Government’s Transport Strategy to focus on productivity, freight movement and reconnecting communities will be good for business, says the EMA.

Chief Executive, Brett O’Riley, says the lack of resilience in the country’s infrastructure during the Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle brought this into even sharper focus.

"It’s highlighted how crucial it is to keep many connections across the country, particularly those to Northland, Thames/Coromandel, parts of the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne and the Hawkes Bay. We can’t have communities and businesses cut off socially and economically for weeks at a time."

Transport Minister Michael Wood indicated the draft strategy would have high regard to climate change and lowering emissions, with a focus on giving people choices on how they travel.

Mr O’Riley says: "We need to focus much wider than roads, and rethink some of the environmental and economic priorities for our transport infrastructure.

"We have been advocating for a comprehensive transport strategy for a long time. One that adds resilience and capacity to our critical road networks and looks at expanding the capability of rail and other networks to move freight across the important Upper North Island economic powerhouse and the rest of the country," he says.

With the current focus on repairing flood and slip-damaged roads, the new transport strategy is set to be released for consultation within the next few months. The Government will also provide clarity around how it will be funded, including a potential increase in fuel excise tax and road user charges.

"Extending fuel tax cuts until June 2023 to ease cost of living crisis was welcome by businesses and individuals, but our transport issues carry economic and social ramifications that we need to consider in conjunction with the environment.

"Given what we have just experienced, do we also need to look at expediting the current RMA reforms. That would lead to some key projects that could increase our productivity," says Mr O’Riley.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 