Two Submissions Published
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
Submission on draft water services legislation
We
provided a submission to the Finance and Expenditure
Committee on the Water Services Legislation Bill and the
Water Services Economic Efficiency and Consumer Protection
Bill. You
can read this submission on our
website.
Submission on the Natural and Built
Environment Bill
We provided a submission to the
Environment Committee on the Natural and Built Environment
Bill. You
can read this submission on our
website.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>