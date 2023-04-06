Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Increased Funding For RNZ Still Not Enough

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Better Public Media

RNZ has received an increase of $25.7m in annual funding from the Government, it has just been announced. This is good news for New Zealanders who will benefit from significantly improved services from our only state broadcaster/media platform.

“We look forward to seeing how it used,” said BPM Chair, Myles Thomas. “Perhaps a youth radio network? Hopefully the Asian News Network which received seed funding from NZ On Air earlier this year?”

“Unfortunately, RNZ also has significant maintenance expenses to cover in the background, as a result of decades of under-investment. This includes transmission masts and maintaining the AM network which fulfils a vital role in emergencies.”

Increased funding for RNZ still not enough

BPM notes the new funding for RNZ is significantly less than the $109m promised for the ANZPM.

“We appreciate that the government had issues with how the ANZPM was to be constructed, but the potential benefits can still be realised by maintaining the same level of funding,” Thomas said.

"The increased funding falls short of a new, integrated public media entity. In particular, New Zealanders still need support for public service provisions in television/video . One solution the government could be looking at is provisions for a public service publisher, either by establishing a new non-commercial channel designated as the distributor or by requiring TVNZ to allocate prime-time slots in the schedule for local content genres which would otherwise not be commercially attractive."

Per capita Kiwis are still paying less than almost everyone else

The new funding announcement brings the per capita funding level to $44 per person annually. This compares to Australia at $60, Ireland at $73, UK at $129.* Scandinavian countries with comparable populations to NZ are all investing more still.

“This comparison shows that New Zealand is still under-investing in its public media compared to other democracies we compare ourselves to,” Thomas said.

“The new increase of $25.7 million is actually only $5 more for each of us annually, yet the benefit will far outreach another cup of coffee. Money invested in RNZ goes to lifeline emergency services, democracy-affirming news and current affairs, and potentially better news and entertainment services for under-served audiences as well.”

* Figures from Ministry for Culture and Heritage - Research on public broadcasting models (April 2018) and Nieman Labs - www.niemanlab.org/2022/01/do-countries-with-better-funded-public-media-also-have-healthier-democracies-of-course-they-do/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Better Public Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 