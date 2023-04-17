Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Abuse In Care Redress Must Be Survivor-led, New Co-chair Says

Monday, 17 April 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Survivors of abuse in care designing a redress system is of the utmost importance to achieve healing, Māori public health researcher Dr Annabel Ahuriri-Driscoll says.

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) Māori health lecturer Dr Ahuriri-Driscoll (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu) has just been announced co-chair of the group charged with designing a survivor-led independent redress system for historic abuse in care, along with Ruth Jones QSM (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata).

Dr Ahuriri-Driscoll has written extensively about Māori children who were adopted or taken into state care and has drawn from her personal experience as an adoptee. She is grateful for the opportunity to be working with other survivors.

“As part of this survivor-led process, we want to ensure that there is appropriate and meaningful recognition for those who have been harmed as well as compensation, as part of a broader process of healing.”

Existing compensation mechanisms had revictimised survivors of abuse in care, making it all the more important that the foundations and processes of the new system are tika or right, Dr Ahuriri-Driscoll says.

“Taking a lead from the interim Royal Commission Report, we’ll be checking in with survivors and wider networks as we develop and proceed with our programme of work.

“Receiving this appointment is an honour and a privilege. As an adoptee survivor who has researched in this area, utilising that to support change is of tremendous personal significance. We don’t often get these opportunities, as survivors we’ve been marginalised.”

As an academic, these opportunities to be able to contribute in a more tangible and direct way are rare, but really important, she says.

Dr Ahuriri-Driscoll recognised the considerable mahi from other survivors to make their voices heard.

“There’s a lot of people who have been fighting and lobbying for this. My approach in terms of advocacy has been via research but there are other skillsets and expertise, insights and lived experience that are needed.

“This appointment recognises both my experience and [co-Chair] Ruth’s in working across diverse communities and networks, often at a strategic level. I’m learning a lot already about how we can move from activism into implementation.”

Dr Ahuriri-Driscoll’s leadership in health and academic sectors includes board experience on the Cancer Society, Health Research Council, Ethics Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technology, and the Council of Academic Public Health Institutions Australasia.

“I see this appointment as the interface of the professional and personal, advocacy, activism and research - the culmination of all of these things, which for me is exciting. It’s a contribution that is important, and a form of healing in itself.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 


Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>


Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 