Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Post-Accreditation Audits Highlight Risks For Employers Who Took Advantage Of Easy Application Process

Friday, 21 April 2023, 8:21 am
Opinion: Aaron Martin

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) recent announcement of initiating post-accreditation audits for Accredited Work Visa employers should put accredited employers on high alert.

When the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme was launched, due to a lack of resources at Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the government chose to fast track the visa process by adopting a declaration-based compliance process. This allowed businesses to demonstrate their 'trustworthiness' across several areas, such as labour law compliance, human resources, worker training, benefits, and pay, without providing proof of documents upfront.

The upcoming audits emphasise the risks faced by businesses that may have taken advantage of the simplified application process without fully gathering and retaining the necessary documentation.

If you fail to provide evidence of the relevant documentation required, your business could have its accreditation status suspended or revoked. In more serious cases where false or misleading declarations have been made, you may be prosecuted.

To navigate these audits and ensure compliance, businesses must be proactive in meeting accreditation requirements. "Good record-keeping practices and seeking expert guidance in immigration law can help businesses mitigate potential problems before they arise," suggests Martin.

Yet Another Compliance Programme

Over the last few years, Immigration New Zealand has struggled to process work visas for the much-needed migrant workforce, citing insufficient staff to handle the applications.

There was even discussion by Chris Hipkins, of seconding staff from the Department of Internal Affairs to help expedite the process. Now, MBIE is burdening businesses with yet another extensive compliance programme, leading to questions about the sudden availability of resources to conduct the audits and what this will do to our already painfully slow immigration processes.

Martin advises businesses to act now to ensure compliance: "If you are an accredited employer, you have a limited window of time to get your house in order."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aaron Martin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>


Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 