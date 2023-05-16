Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

HortNZ Heavily Involved In Providing The Government With Numerous Reports On Cyclone Gabrielle’s Impact

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

HortNZ has been heavily involved in providing the Government with numerous reports on Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact.

‘We started working with the Government immediately after the cyclone struck. We strongly advocated for the Government’s initial relief package,’ says HortNZ President, Barry O’Neil.

‘The Government has access to all the data we have collected and has done so for several weeks now. The Agriculture Minister has repeatedly said he is waiting for reports. We can only assume those are Government reports, and not reports and plans from the horticulture sector.’

HortNZ has:

- Provided raw data to MPI, which was reflected in the Treasury Report on the impact

- Worked with the Boston Consulting Group and the Hawke’s Bay Grower Taskforce on their respective reports

- Provided input into the Trust Tairawhiti report

- The HortNZ President and Board have meet with many growers to understand their needs, and have reflected these back to Ministers and senior Government officials

- The HortNZ CE and other senior HortNZ staff have attended numerous meetings with Ministers and MPI officials. Daily meetings took place with officials at the start and these meetings continue several times a week. Phone calls take place several times a day

- The HortNZ CE and other senior HortNZ staff have attended numerous taskforce type meetings with the various groups set up in the Hawke’s Bay, Tairawhiti and Northland to respond to Government requests for information and outline what is needed for the recovery.

‘For the Agriculture Minister to say HortNZ has not provided the Government with answers and information is disingenuous,’ says Barry.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 

Ag Drive: 5 Farm Fatalities In 3 Months

The Waikato’s largest vehicle training provider says more needs to be done to keep people safe. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 