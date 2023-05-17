Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget 2023 Must Balance The Books On Climate

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace Aotearoa says that Budget 2023 must balance the books on the climate, and is calling on the Government to ensure that the response to this year’s devastating climate disasters is coupled with funding for urgent climate action.

Greenpeace campaigner Christine Rose says, "Budget 2023 must be a Climate Budget which addresses our most polluting industries: agriculture, transport, and energy. Communities across Aotearoa have felt the devastating impacts of climate change firsthand this year."

"This Budget, and all future Budgets, must recognise that without emissions reductions, events like Cyclone Gabrielle will get more frequent and more severe. The Government must ensure that finance to increase our resilience and respond to climate disasters is balanced by funding to actively stop climate change from getting worse.

"That means Government investment to end our dependence on fossil fuels, as well as low-emissions transport - increasing funding for walking, cycling, and public transport, especially rail, and ensuring free fares for all. Most importantly, it means funding to transition our agriculture systems away from intensive dairying towards ‘ecological’ practices - low emissions, regenerative, organic farming," says Rose.

"A balanced Climate Budget would also see fair emissions pricing so that the country’s worst climate polluters like dairy giant Fonterra, pay their way - instead of costs being borne by communities and taxpayers like they are at present."

54% of New Zealanders want the Government to take more urgent action on climate change, according to a One News poll in March.

"That should be a clear steer to Hipkins’ Government - as if this year’s climate disasters haven’t been enough. This year’s election will be a climate election, and political parties need to pay attention," says Rose.

"People across Aotearoa who have lost their homes and livelihoods to floods and storms are looking for a Government that delivers on climate action. Hipkins needs to remember that there are no sausage rolls on a dead planet - and no votes either."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

Ag Drive: 5 Farm Fatalities In 3 Months

The Waikato’s largest vehicle training provider says more needs to be done to keep people safe. More>>


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 