Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Engineers Welcome Review Of Fire Regulations

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Engineering New Zealand

Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau and the Society of Fire Protection Engineers NZ welcome the Government’s commitment to looking at building regulations that apply to higher-density housing following the Loafers Lodge fire.

Chief Executive Richard Templer says, “My heart goes out to people who’ve lost loved ones or have to rebuild their lives after this tragedy.

“What isn’t clear is what went wrong and whether regulations for high-density buildings need to be tightened. As such, we welcome the Government’s commitment yesterday to reviewing these regulations and will contribute our engineering expertise where we can.”

Carol Caldwell, President of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers NZ agrees. “From what we know, potential safeguards that may have helped protect the lives of residents weren’t in place, but weren’t necessarily required to be.

“It is obvious that the fire design and the associated fire safety management and system maintenance did not work as intended for this building. There needs to be a robust investigation to help identify if any are changes needed to regulations.”

She says although there have been minor amendments to regulatory documents for fire engineering, the verification methods and acceptable solutions that provide detailed design guidance haven’t been comprehensively reviewed since 2012.

Caldwell says, “I think the idea this kind of tragedy can happen in New Zealand doesn’t sit with most people. I think it shows the strong case as to why a review of fire engineering legislation is urgently needed.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Engineering New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: Strong Economy Forecast To Weather The Storm


The economy is set to perform better than it did during the GFC despite the challenging global environment, with Treasury forecasting New Zealand will avoid recession. “The last few years have been challenging times for the international economy, with global inflation pressures and an economic slowdown weighing down prospects in New Zealand, and having a real impact on people’s lives,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares.More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>



Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 