More Safety Cameras Coming To Tāmaki Makaurau

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: NZTA

In partnership with Auckland Transport and NZ Police, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will install nine new safety cameras in Tāmaki Makaurau in the coming weeks, to encourage people to travel at safe speeds and to make safe driving choices on our roads.

This is the first phase of the safety camera rollout under the Road to Zero road safety strategy, supporting a vision for an Aotearoa New Zealand with no deaths or serious injuries on our roads.

Steve Mutton, Director Regional Relationships (Tāmaki Makaurau) Waka Kotahi says that increasing the number of safety cameras in Tāmaki Makaurau will help keep our communities safe, particularly on high-risk roads that carry a higher likelihood of death or serious injury due to crashes.

“Our bodies are vulnerable and can only withstand so much impact. We know that a small change in speed can make a big difference to the outcome of a crash, and it’s what will most likely determine whether anyone is killed, injured or walks away unharmed from that crash.

“The cameras will be installed over the next few weeks, with more expected later this year.” says Mr Mutton.

Stacey van der Putten, Auckland Transport’s Executive General Manager of Safety, says “We are pleased to work with our partners NZ Police and Waka Kotahi on this safety initiative that, along with safer speed limits, will help keep everyone safe on our roads.”

There are nine new cameras expected to be installed from mid-June 2023. Construction to prepare the sites began in January and was completed in March. This included the foundations, power and communications. Safety cameras will be installed and then made operational following a rigorous process of being checked (calibrated) and certified.

The nine cameras being installed are called NK-7 cameras, which is a model already used by Police in their static/fixed speed camera fleet. These cameras are used to measure the speed of vehicles passing the camera and identify which lane they are travelling in.

For more information, please visit the safety camera rollout website: www.nzta.govt.nz/safety-cameras

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

