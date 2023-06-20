Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, June Quarter 2023

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 9:03 am
Press Release: Westpac

Financial pressures continuing to bite

Consumer confidence is continuing to languish at low levels in the face of mounting financial pressures.

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index rose 5.4 points in June, to a level of 83.1. However, that’s still well below average and signals that the number of New Zealand households who are pessimistic about the economic landscape outweighs those who are optimistic by a wide margin.

“More than 40% of households have told us that their financial position went backwards over the past year, while only 14% said that their financial position had improved,” said Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod. “Large increases in living costs, especially for necessities like food, are hitting every family in the country in the pocket. On top of that, many families are also grappling with higher borrowing costs. Those factors are squeezing households’ finances and are constraining spending in the economy.”

Some of the factors that have been weighing on households’ finances are now turning. “Notably, although inflation is still high, it is past its peak and is set to continue easing over the year ahead,” commented Mr Ranchhod. “Even so, many households will still be facing strong financial headwinds over the remainder of this year.”

“Although consumer confidence has risen this quarter, with over two in five respondents expecting bad economic times ahead for New Zealand in the next 12 months, and a quarter of respondents expecting their own financial situation to worsen, it looks like the overwhelming feeling of pessimism amongst consumers is going to remain for the foreseeable future,” commented Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

“Looking across the different demographic groups, there are some differences. Men’s confidence has increased this quarter to 88.8 (up 7.3 points,) while women remain more pessimistic at 77.6 (an increase of 3.6 points). While both men and women are similarly concerned about their personal and household finances, both past and future, men are more optimistic about New Zealand’s longer term financial prosperity,” noted Ms Rendall.

“The confidence of those aged 30-49 has remained virtually unchanged from last quarter at 78.1 (an increase of just 0.4 points). Personal and household finances appear to have been particularly badly affected in this age group, with close to half worse off now compared to a year ago. In contrast, confidence amongst younger people aged 18-29 has increased by 4.2 points to 90.4 and those aged 50 plus have also experienced a jump in confidence of 9.7 points, with a confidence index score of 84.3,” said Ms Rendall.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-12 June 2023, with a sample size of 1,560. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2306/Westpac_McDermott_Miller_Consumer_Confidence_Q2_2023.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2306/CCS_June_2023_Brief_Background.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2306/CCS_June_2023_Full_Background_and_Index_to_Tables.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 