Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Woolworths Agrees 12.3% Wage Increase Over Two Years For Supply Chain Teams In New Collective Employment Agreement

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 10:36 am
Press Release: Woolworths New Zealand

Woolworths New Zealand agrees 12.3% wage increase over two years for supply chain teams in new Collective Employment Agreement with FIRST Union

Woolworths New Zealand and FIRST Union have signed a new Collective Employment Agreement that will see Woolworths New Zealand’s Primary Connect ambient distribution centre team receive an average wage increase of more than 12% over the next two years.

The new Collective Agreement will see Primary Connect team members receive a 7.1% wage increase backdated to 8 May 2023 and a further 5.2% increase in the second year.

It also introduces a range of new benefits including double time pay rates on public holidays, a premium for hours worked over the weekend, increases to bereavement leave, the addition of pandemic leave and a significantly higher starting rate for new team members.

Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, says it’s an important agreement to have signed.

“Our Primary Connect team is a critical part of our complex, national logistics network. We rely on the important work they do to keep our shelves stocked, and I’d like to thank them for showing up every day to do just that. This agreement is in recognition of the vital role that our Primary Connect team play in our business, and I trust they will see it as exactly that”

“I’m pleased we have reached this agreement, and I’d also like to thank FIRST Union for their constructive approach to these negotiations on behalf of their members, which has been invaluable in creating a robust and meaningful process.”

FIRST Union’s Lead Advocate for Distribution Centres, Olly Paegotau, described the collective bargaining outcome as an outstanding result for members across the motu and reiterated the negotiations were carried out in a productive and constructive manner.

“FIRST Union members have accepted a record high percentage of 7.1% increase followed by a further 5.2% in 12 months’ time. Our members were committed to achieve this settlement as a means of providing better pay and conditions to help support their families, under this time of high inflation.

“This year our negotiating team also found a renewed confidence in the negotiations with Woolworths New Zealand”

The new Collective Employment Agreement includes:

7.1% wage increase backdated to 8 May 2023 and a further 5.2% increase in the second year.

Double time pay rates on public holidays

A premium for hours worked over the weekend

Increases to bereavement leave

The addition of pandemic leave

A significantly higher starting rate for new team members.

The new Collective Employment Agreement comes into effect immediately.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Woolworths New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 