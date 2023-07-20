Specialist Learning Support Staff Vote For Ban On New Cases From Next Week

Speech language therapists, psychologists, advisers on deaf children, behaviour specialists and other Ministry of Education specialist staff have voted in favour of industrial action in a secret ballot earlier this week.

NZEI Te Riu Roa members have voted for a ban on taking on any new cases for a month from July 24, and to work only between the hours of 8.30am to 4.30pm between 24 July and 25 August 2023.

Conor Fraser, field staff negotiations team leader, says:

“The vote for the work ban sends an urgent message to the Ministry that it needs to address excessive caseloads and the severe shortage of specialist staff in Learning Support, both of which impact negatively on the tamariki we work with.

We want the Ministry to understand that caseloads should be equitable, fair, and reasonable. Improved pay and conditions, not performance pay measures, are what will lead to better retention, better recruitment and well supported staff who in turn can ensure tamariki get the specialist support they need to thrive throughout their education.

Earlier this year, there were over 200 vacancies for specialist roles, which we find very concerning.”

She said the NZEI Te Riu Roa negotiations team want members' action to resolve rather than prolong negotiations and are continuing discussions with the Ministry this week to win an improved offer.

Note to editors

There is a significant shortage of specialists to meet the current levels of demand in the system. Current workloads and staff turnover are high and job satisfaction for some specialists is low; (Cabinet-Paper-Highest-Needs-Review-Report-Back-and-recommendations-for-change-ENGLISH.docx (live.com) )

The staff shortage is a known problem and has been reported on previously: Disability support wait times rise at Ministry of Education | RNZ News

'All types of work’ includes:

work that is done offsite or onsite

any programmes that the member facilitates or participates in on behalf of the employer

responding to emails

any attendance of meetings

any other work

