The Wind Up Of The Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust

The Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust distributed all donated funds and will be wound up. The Trust was established in March 2011 to manage funds collected through a public appeal to support recovery from the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes. Fundraising activity ceased some years ago, all funds have been distributed so there is no need for the Trust to continue.

The Trust has distributed approximately $106 million, made up of donations of approximately $92 million, with the balance of funds coming from interest earned on the funds. A list of grants made by the Trust is available here.

The Department of Internal Affairs will continue to provide grant monitoring services until all grant recipients have met their grant obligations.

The Trustees wish to thank everyone in New Zealand and overseas who contributed to the appeal.

© Scoop Media