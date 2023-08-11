Food Prices Increase 9.6 Percent Annually
Friday, 11 August 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Annual food prices were 9.6 percent higher in July 2023
than in July 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ
today.
“While overall food inflation has slowed, it
is comparable to the increases we saw in 2008 and 2011,”
consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.
In July
2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the
broad food categories Stats NZ measures. The following list
shows each food group’s price rise for the year ended July
2023, in order of their contribution to the overall
movement:
- grocery food prices increased 11.9
percent
- restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food
prices increased 8.9 percent
- meat, poultry, and fish
prices increased 9.3 percent
- fruit and vegetables
prices increased 6.2 percent
- non-alcoholic beverage
prices increased 9.1 percent.
