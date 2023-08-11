Food Prices Increase 9.6 Percent Annually

Annual food prices were 9.6 percent higher in July 2023 than in July 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“While overall food inflation has slowed, it is comparable to the increases we saw in 2008 and 2011,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

In July 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures. The following list shows each food group’s price rise for the year ended July 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement:

grocery food prices increased 11.9 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 8.9 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 9.3 percent

fruit and vegetables prices increased 6.2 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 9.1 percent.

