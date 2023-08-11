Bring Prices Down By Enabling NZ Growers To Grow More Vegetables
Friday, 11 August 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ
Being able to grow more vegetables could be one way to
bring prices down, improve health outcomes, and support an
industry that is vital to New Zealand, according to
Vegetables New Zealand Incorporated
(VNZI).
‘There’s massive support, particularly in
the health and education sectors, for taking steps to make
healthy fresh New Zealand vegetables more available to
kiwis,’ says VNZI chair, John Murphy.
‘The New
Zealand vegetable industry needs fit for purpose regulations
that allow vegetable operations to thrive, by encouraging
investment in vegetable production and eliminating hurdles
that limit productivity.
‘Ultimately, any effort to
make it easier for kiwis to eat more locally grown
vegetables is good for New Zealand society.’
John
says the debate on removing GST from food has been welcomed
by the vegetable sector.
‘VNZI applauds any attempt
by regulators to increase fresh vegetable consumption and
make it easier for growers to be viable because of the
health benefits.
‘If changing tax settings would
decrease the cost that consumers and growers face, then we
should look seriously at a
change.’
