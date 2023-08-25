Greater Community Voice In Alcohol Regulation Applauded By Treaty Claimant

Raawiri Ratuu, Treaty Claimant and Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust, has applauded the passing of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill earlier this week.

“The changes made to the Act are a step in the right direction, and it’s good to see whaanau hapori having a stronger voice than ever before” Raawiri says.

“It has been all too common for well-paid suits to intimidate and cross examine community members who are speaking up against the proliferation of liquor stores in their area”

“The removal of cross-examination at alcohol licensing hearings is just one of the changes that will ensure communities have a stronger voice in local alcohol decisions."

Mr Ratuu’s WAI 2624 claim before the Waitangi Tribunal focuses on the legislative failings of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 and the subsequent prejudice suffered by Māori as a result. The claim seeks a fulsome review of the Act to address these failings.

“There’s still a significant amount of work to do to address the unequal and disproportionate impact of waipiro harm to Maaori, so the Crown isn't off the hook yet by any means.” Raawiri says.

“There is zero mention of Te Tiriti o Waitangi throughout the 221 pages of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act”

“If the Crown is going to uphold their Tiriti obligations, Maaori need to have a greater say in how alcohol is regulated in our communities.”

Mr Ratuu’s claim focuses on implementing key changes to better recognise tikanga Maaori, including:

Guaranteeing equal Maaori representation (partnership) on District Licensing Committees Ensuring Tikanga is upheld throughout the entire licensing process - not just at hearings. This includes during deliberations by DLCs.

Including waahi tapu, as determined by Maaori, are recognised in legislation as sensitive sites Enshrining Te Tiriti provisions within the Primary Act

Notes to editors:

Raawiri (David) Ratuu (Ngaati te Ata Waiohua, Waikato-Tainui, Ngaati Maniapoto) is the lead claimant for WAI 2624, originally laid in 2017.

WAI 2624 is part of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry (WAI 2575) as well as the Justice System Kaupapa Inquiry (WAI 3060).

