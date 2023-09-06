Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greens Welcome Launch Of Te Ohu Tāmaki And Challenges Other Parties On Housing

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is welcoming the launch of Te Ohu Tāmaki, and affirms its commitment to clear the social housing waitlist in 5 years - and challenges other parties to say they will do the same.

“The commitment of Te Ohu Whakawhanaunga is to build a broad alliance that will think differently about how we grow community voice and power is something the Green Party is 100% on board with,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“We especially acknowledge the commitment to improving housing for everybody in Aotearoa. We know that even for those on decent incomes, high rents and poor quality housing can mean people struggle to pay the bills, and face cold damp winters.

“Right now, those on the lowest incomes spend too much of their income on rent. Many families also struggle to put down roots in communities because they have to constantly move to manage rising rents. This isn’t good enough in a country as wealthy as Aotearoa.

“The Green Party is committed to clearing the social housing waitlist in 5 years, and we challenge other parties to do the same. Our housing policy would deliver 35,000 new warm, affordable, public houses over the next five years. This would mean that everyone would have a safe, warm, dry place to call home.

“The current state of housing in Aotearoa is no accident. It is because of the decisions of successive governments that have not prioritised people, and instead let the rental market more closely resemble a game of monopoly than a public good - and it is landlords who hold all the cards.

“The solutions are as clear as they have always been: controls on rent increases, a rental warrant of fitness, and thousands more new homes in places people want to live. In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce a new Renters’ Rights Bill to give effect to these changes.

“Plus, everyone needs a decent income. Our Income Guarantee will ensure no one's income ever falls below $385 per week, no matter what happens.

“We know how to make life better for people, and ensure that homes are safe, healthy, affordable, and warm. Everything we need to make life better for people in Aotearoa exists. What’s missing is the political willpower to use it,” says Marama Davidson.

