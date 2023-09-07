New Zealand’s Filled Jobs Up 1.1 Percent For June 2023
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Filled jobs increased 1.1 percent (24,946 jobs) for the
quarter ended June 2023, according to figures released by
Stats NZ today.
The seasonally adjusted increase
follows a 1.1 percent increase (25,456 jobs) in the March
2023 quarter.
“This is the tenth quarter in a row
for a seasonally adjusted increase in filled jobs, with both
quarters for 2023 increasing over 1 percent,” business
employment insights manager Sue Chapman
said.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV
TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More
Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads
It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More