Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Do Not Return To Standardised Testing, Do Not Run Education Like A Business

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 4:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Educational success comes from investing in the connection between teachers and learners through smaller class sizes, not running the education system like competing supermarkets trading on the open market or imposing standardised testing.

The connection between teachers and learners is precious – and our tamariki will succeed when their teachers and educators have enough time to spend with their students and bring out the best in them, says Liam Rutherford, a teacher and past-president of NZEI Te Riu Roa.

“Standardised testing and league tables have failed before so there is no reason they would magically start working. The ACT policy is designed to set schools and ākonga up to fail.

“Such an approach to testing cannot provide a comprehensive measure of educational achievement and can disadvantage already disadvantaged students, increasing educational inequity. At worst, and especially when coupled with 'league tables', it can lead to a narrowing of the curriculum and 'teaching to test'.”

A survey done in Australia shows the impact this type of policy might have. The 2019 survey on the Australian National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) tests, a key data set that sits behind the Australian 'My School' platform, found that the standardised testing regime had led to a narrowing of teaching strategies and had a detrimental effect on student health and wellbeing, as well as on staff morale.

Instead of investing in education, ACT’s policies are asking schools and early learning centres to do more, with less. Education funding per student in New Zealand is 27.8% lower than Canada, 22.4% lower than Australia, 26.4% lower than the UK and 24.9% lower than the OECD average.

Ripeka Lessels, an area school principal and National Executive representative for NZEI Te Riu Roa says that ACT’s policy release distracts from the real challenges that education is facing today.

“Imagine what additional teachers to support smaller class sizes in schools, teacher aides in every classroom and increased support for our principals to help everyone in our schools to thrive, would look like? These changes are what we need to see for all tamariki to succeed in education,” says Ms Lessels.

Ms Lessels said that large classroom ratios had a detrimental effect on students and teachers, which is why NZEI Te Riu Roa have been advocating for reducing ratios for many years now.

“Smaller class sizes allow teachers to meet the individual needs of ākonga and build trusting relationships with them. Recent international research on the relationship between attendance and class size found that ‘class size reductions significantly reduce the frequency of chronic absence.”

“This election we need to vote for the education system we need to see, and I cannot see any answers in the policies ACT have released today,” says Ms Lessels.

Virginia Oakly, an ECE teacher and representative on NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive says that there are many alarming points in the ECE policy released from Act today, top of the pile being leaving teacher to student ratios up to individual centres to manage.

“The fact that ACT have no policy on ratios and would leave this to centres to manage is beyond a joke. We, the experts in the needs of the tamariki in our care, know for certain that we need to carefully regulate and fund for lower teacher to child ratios if we want to set up these children for healthy successful lives.

“They also have no policy on full parity, which is very disappointing as we know that we need this to ensure we can attract and retain amazing early childhood teachers.”

Ms Oakly said that testing a four year old’s knowledge of the alphabet would be hard to enforce. Punishing centres by withdrawing funding if four year olds failed these “tests” would disproportionately impact on centres that had high numbers of children with learning support needs and second language learners.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 