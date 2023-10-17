Pike Family Reference Group Thanks Andrew Little For Service
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Pike River Family Reference Group
Pike River Reference Group members want to thank Andrew
Little for his work and support as Pike River
Minister.
Anna Osborne says Little’s dedication to
the families and their pursuit of truth and justice spoke to
his values. “Andrew has traveled on this journey with us
and he’s fought our corner and the corner of all working
people as long as we’ve known him.
“The way we
were able to work with Andrew helped us figure out what we
needed in the public service standard for working with
survivors. He worked with us as equals and with respect, he
was always up front even when the news was bad, and he made
sure that everyone worked together.”
Sonya Rockhouse
thanks Little for his contribution. “Andrew’s help to
get us into the drift and to get the evidence we need to see
justice done will never be forgotten.
“I can
understand why he is retiring from parliament, but it’s
still a loss to see a decent bloke like him
go.”
Rowdy Durbridge agrees. “We’ll be expecting
to see a bit more of him now he's got time. He better join
us for a beer next time he’s down our
way.”
