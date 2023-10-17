Pike Family Reference Group Thanks Andrew Little For Service

Pike River Reference Group members want to thank Andrew Little for his work and support as Pike River Minister.

Anna Osborne says Little’s dedication to the families and their pursuit of truth and justice spoke to his values. “Andrew has traveled on this journey with us and he’s fought our corner and the corner of all working people as long as we’ve known him.

“The way we were able to work with Andrew helped us figure out what we needed in the public service standard for working with survivors. He worked with us as equals and with respect, he was always up front even when the news was bad, and he made sure that everyone worked together.”

Sonya Rockhouse thanks Little for his contribution. “Andrew’s help to get us into the drift and to get the evidence we need to see justice done will never be forgotten.

“I can understand why he is retiring from parliament, but it’s still a loss to see a decent bloke like him go.”

Rowdy Durbridge agrees. “We’ll be expecting to see a bit more of him now he's got time. He better join us for a beer next time he’s down our way.”

