Police Appeal For Information To Locate Missing Fisherman, Raglan

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander:

The search for the man who went missing off the coast of Raglan on Tuesday 23 April has been paused.

At 8.23am he reported via Maritime Radio he was safely across the Raglan bar and was heading out to 40 metres to fish.

At 10:15 am he made further call stating he was having a medical event and activated his emergency locator beacon.

Coastguard responded and located his boat however the male was not found.

Police with the assistance of the National Police Dive Squad, The New Zealand Navy, Coastguard and a fixed-wing aircraft have searched the area.

Unfortunately the man has not been located, and this search phase has now been paused pending any information that may lead to an area of interest for further searching.

An investigation is ongoing, the matter has been reported to the Coroner and Police remain in contact with family.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was out boating or fishing on Tuesday Morning 23 April in the Raglan area.

Please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240423/6939

