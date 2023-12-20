Government's Mini-budget Fronts The Serious Challenges Ahead

“Treasury’s updated fiscal and economic
forecasts released today confirm that this government faces
serious fiscal challenges”, said Dr Bryce Wilkinson,
Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.
“The
Minister of Finance’s “mini-budget” statement shows
she fully ‘gets it’.”
“Taxpayers and the
recipients of government spending cannot all expect to avoid
the burden of those challenges”.
The contrast in the
fiscal position this government faces and the one the
outgoing Labour government faced when it first assumed power
in late 2017 is dramatic. Two statistics illustrate
this.
In December 2017, Treasury forecast, using
its OBEGAL measure, cumulative fiscal surpluses in
the five years to June 2022 of $26 billion. Today’s update
forecast a cumulative fiscal deficit of $36 billion
in the five years to June 2027.
In December 2017,
Treasury forecast that government would need to raise a mere
$7 billion over five years to fund the portion of its core
Crown capital spending that could not be funded from
operating surpluses. This National-led government faces a
five-year funding requirement of $63
billion.
“Those stark facts are silent as to
blame and circumstance”, continued Dr Wilkinson.
“Today’s message is that taxpayers and recipients of
government spending should not expect much joy from
government spending and taxation decisions for many
years.”
