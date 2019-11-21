The Heat Is On

MetService is forecasting settled conditions this weekend with soaring temperatures.

After the severe weather experienced in the South Island last week, more stable conditions are forecast. MetService meteorologist Andy Best says, “The more stable conditions will no doubt be welcomed by Cantabrians who experienced severe thunderstorms, accompanied with hail and a small tornado earlier in the week. Those in western parts of the South Island also experienced significant weather, recording between 50 and 60mm of rain along the West Coast on Tuesday and a small tornado which was reported at Ngakawau (north of Westport).”



Looking ahead to Friday, a broad ridge of high pressure which covers much of the country today, becomes confined to the North Island, making for fine weather and light winds. Farther south, a front approaching the bottom of the South Island brings increasing northwesterlies in the east, pushing temperatures up to around 27 degrees in Blenheim and Ashburton. Late on Friday, the forecast is for a few showers in the south on a weak southwest change.



High pressure covers much of Aotearoa on Saturday, spreading the warmth over the North Island, although, brisk southwesterlies over Auckland bring morning and evening cloud to an otherwise fine day. Some centres are expected to rise to around 6 or 7 degrees above average for this time of the year, for example expect a maximum of 27C in Masterton and Tokoroa, and 28C in Rotorua.

The reason for these high temperatures is that we expect hot air over southeastern Australia to be transported across the Tasman Sea over the next few days towards New Zealand.

Settled conditions are forecast over the North Island on Sunday, with once again temperatures in the mid to high 20’s in many centres. It will be hot in some eastern parts of the South Island with a maximum of 30C expected on Sunday in Blenheim, and 28C in Christchurch. Later in the day, a cool southerly change spreads up the south of the South Island, bringing a few showers reaching as far north as Kaikoura in the evening.

