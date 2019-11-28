A sunny end to spring this weekend

MetService follows the meteorological seasons, so our summer begins 1 December. This weekend marks the transition between these seasons, but perhaps not in the way you would expect.

“Saturday is looking sunny and summery. However, there will be afternoon heat showers for the central North Island and in the ranges of Nelson and Marlborough. Warm temperatures are expected too, with the warmest spots Alexandra at 27C and Wellington’s Hutt Valley with 26C.”

Cyclists taking part in the Lake Taupo cycle challenge will enjoy a cloudy start to a sunny morning, and afternoon showers to cool off a little.

Sunday has a different story, with spring-like changeable weather. A front from the Tasman Sea brings heavy rain to the South Island’s West Coast. The North Island gets a few showers too. However, MetService expects fine weather for eastern parts of both islands.

“What we have is a summery end to spring, and a spring-like start to summer,” James continued.

Early next week the front moves over the North Island, bringing a few more showers there, and another front then approaches the South Island.



