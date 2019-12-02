Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Wet and Windy Week Awaits

Monday, 2 December 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: MetService

1/12/19

Following a calm week of weather that ended a turbulent spring, windy and wet weather is once again the topic of the week’s weather conversation.

MetService are forecasting a tempestuous week ahead for many, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to impact much of Aotearoa.

Many severe weather watches and warnings are now in place. “Heavy rain is forecast to impact western areas in the South Island along with strong northwesterly winds for the lower North Island and much of the South Island,” says MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes. He continues, “these conditions are expected to persist as we progress into the week, with some of these hazards spreading further north and east.”

So, what’s the cause of all this? A low-pressure system is set to develop over the southern Tasman Sea. “While a low such as this isn’t typically noteworthy, it is very slow moving,” explains McInnes, “keeping us exposed its weather for longer.”

While the upper North Island is less likely to experience severe weather, some inclement weather can still be expected.

What is the advice for the average Kiwi? In the words of McInnes “kia haumaru – stay safe – and keep up to date with the latest weather information and plan accordingly!”

