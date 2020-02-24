Rain Still Hard To Come By For Most Of New Zealand

MetService is forecasting a mostly dry start to this week, with predominantly settled conditions. The front which moved over New Zealand on the weekend, provided some brief rain relief for drought-stricken parts of New Zealand. However, more rain is needed and there are little signs of any significant rain this week for the places that want it most. A ridge of high pressure lies over the country for the first half of this week keeping most potential rain makers at bay, although Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, and parts of the lower South Island are likely to see a few showers. A couple of fronts move onto the South Island later in the week bringing rain to Westland and Fiordland, but these fronts struggle to progress onto the North Island where the ridge holds firm. MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says; “Some parts of the North Island may see a few showers, but not the kind of rain that is needed.” “Temperatures increase during the week, and muggy conditions return with the rising temperatures.” Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings Outlooks are about looking ahead: To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

Issued routinely once or twice a day

Recommendation: Plan Watches are about being alert: When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

During a Watch: Stay alert Orange Warnings are about taking action: When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action Red Warnings are about taking immediate action: When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

© Scoop Media

