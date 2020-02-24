Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rain Still Hard To Come By For Most Of New Zealand

Monday, 24 February 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: MetService

 

MetService is forecasting a mostly dry start to this week, with predominantly settled conditions.

The front which moved over New Zealand on the weekend, provided some brief rain relief for drought-stricken parts of New Zealand. However, more rain is needed and there are little signs of any significant rain this week for the places that want it most.

A ridge of high pressure lies over the country for the first half of this week keeping most potential rain makers at bay, although Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, and parts of the lower South Island are likely to see a few showers.

A couple of fronts move onto the South Island later in the week bringing rain to Westland and Fiordland, but these fronts struggle to progress onto the North Island where the ridge holds firm.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says; “Some parts of the North Island may see a few showers, but not the kind of rain that is needed.”

“Temperatures increase during the week, and muggy conditions return with the rising temperatures.”

 

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

  • To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings
  • Issued routinely once or twice a day
  • Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

  • When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued
  • Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.
  • During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

  • When severe weather is imminent or is occurring
  • Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather
  • In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

  • When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring
  • Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected
  • In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 