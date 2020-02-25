Innovation Program Puts Emerging Leaders At The Forefront Of Tackling Climate Change

Smart Seeds, a 10 week innovation program powered by GHD, will develop up to 20 new solutions and ideas for how New Zealand can better tackle climate change.

Now in its fifth year running in New Zealand, the program launches in Christchurch this week, followed by Wellington, Auckland and Tauranga over the coming months.

Rod Carr, Commissioner for Climate Change is excited to see programs such as Smart Seeds tackle this topic. “Climate change affects us all, at home, at work and play. We need to tackle the big issues, engaging our emerging leaders and putting them at the forefront of thinking in how we do this is critical to pushing new ideas through. Smart Seeds provides an opportunity for our emerging leaders to tackle these challenges and make a significant impact. I’m looking forward to seeing the solutions that are developed, and what can be implemented to really drive change.”

Maurice Hoban, Digital Leader – Asia Pacific, GHD says, “What’s really exciting is the prospect of having 20 deliverable solutions that haven’t been thought of before. This program provides the platform for emerging leaders to have the real opportunity to make a difference, and bring their thoughts and ideas to on one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

Over the program, approximately 120 future and emerging leaders from over 40 private and public organisations will use human centred design thinking to develop fresh ideas to challenges identified by our regional leaders. Working in teams, with mentors and workshops across the program, the teams present their final solutions at a Showcase event with a panel of CEO judges in each region.

Once ideas are generated, Smart Seeds works with cities and industry partners to turn them into reality. A recent example is Auckland Transport’s ‘AT local’ pilot in Devonport, an on-demand ride share service connecting locals to the Devonport ferry terminals, which was developed in the program in 2017. This solution has now completed its 12 month pilot with the view of scaling across Auckland.

