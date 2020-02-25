Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Innovation Program Puts Emerging Leaders At The Forefront Of Tackling Climate Change

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: GHD

Smart Seeds, a 10 week innovation program powered by GHD, will develop up to 20 new solutions and ideas for how New Zealand can better tackle climate change.

Now in its fifth year running in New Zealand, the program launches in Christchurch this week, followed by Wellington, Auckland and Tauranga over the coming months.

Rod Carr, Commissioner for Climate Change is excited to see programs such as Smart Seeds tackle this topic. “Climate change affects us all, at home, at work and play. We need to tackle the big issues, engaging our emerging leaders and putting them at the forefront of thinking in how we do this is critical to pushing new ideas through. Smart Seeds provides an opportunity for our emerging leaders to tackle these challenges and make a significant impact. I’m looking forward to seeing the solutions that are developed, and what can be implemented to really drive change.”

Maurice Hoban, Digital Leader – Asia Pacific, GHD says, “What’s really exciting is the prospect of having 20 deliverable solutions that haven’t been thought of before. This program provides the platform for emerging leaders to have the real opportunity to make a difference, and bring their thoughts and ideas to on one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

Over the program, approximately 120 future and emerging leaders from over 40 private and public organisations will use human centred design thinking to develop fresh ideas to challenges identified by our regional leaders. Working in teams, with mentors and workshops across the program, the teams present their final solutions at a Showcase event with a panel of CEO judges in each region.

Once ideas are generated, Smart Seeds works with cities and industry partners to turn them into reality. A recent example is Auckland Transport’s ‘AT local’ pilot in Devonport, an on-demand ride share service connecting locals to the Devonport ferry terminals, which was developed in the program in 2017. This solution has now completed its 12 month pilot with the view of scaling across Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from GHD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 