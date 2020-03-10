Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Setting the Record Straight on Regenerative Practices

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Ata Regenerative

Internationally Renowned Expert Visiting New Zealand to Set the Record Straight on Regenerative Practices.

Regenerative practices have the power to reverse the impact of climate change according to a world-renowned expert on the topic, and he is visiting our shores next month to put a face to that claim.

Allan Savory, world famous ecologist, livestock farmer and founder of the internationally recognised Savory Institute is coming to New Zealand to work with Ata Regenerative, and as part of his visit will headline two public lectures which promise to unravel the complex topic of Regenerative.

Set for April 1 (Napier) and April 2 (Lincoln), Savory, along with two international co-speakers, will provide a compelling explanation for Regenerative – what it means for New Zealand, what relevance it has from the customer perspective and ultimately, what it can do for our people and our planet long-term.

Conference sponsor, Hugh Jellie, of Ata Regenerative says the event is well worth attending, and very timely for New Zealand.

“You may be involved in the agriculture sector or have a vested interest in the ever-increasing issues surrounding the environment and climate – regardless of your position, this is one of those once in a lifetime opportunities to hear from a renowned expert who has spent a lifetime researching and applying these principles.”

Savory’s discoveries about the management of grazing ruminants have revolutionised management of grasslands globally and are the foundations of Holistic and Regenerative Management – he firmly believes farmers hold the key to reversing climate change.

“Our farmers have been feeling the brunt of the declining state of our environment, so this poses a refreshing chance to hear from someone who sees agriculture and the keepers of our land as the solution rather than the problem.”

Many New Zealanders are on the same page – cognisant of the fact further changes need to be made as a nation, but unsure how to do this or where to start.

“This is a practice that has the ability to create positive change behind and beyond the farm gate” says Jellie.

He says through regenerative design in our farms and agriculture, as well as our communities, organisations and in government policy, we can take back the reins and secure a prosperous future for the generations to come.

“The focus needs to be on cross sector collaboration to deliver better health outcomes – for our soil, our pastures, our animals, our produce, and in turn our businesses and financial results as a nation.

“By adopting a regenerative approach we will see a positive effect on our environment and climate – something we all as New Zealanders want.”

In 2003, Allan Savory received Australia’s International Banksia Award “for the person or organisation doing the most for the environment on a global scale,” and in 2010 Savory (and the Africa Centre) received the Buckminster Fuller Institute’s Challenge award for work that has “significant potential to solve humanity’s most pressing problems.”

A TED talk Savory gave in 2013 has received close to 7 million views and in 2014 was voted one of the 50 most intriguing TED talks of all time.

With this likely to be Savory’s last visit to New Zealand and limited tickets available, organisers are urging people to get in fast.

You can register for tickets online at https://ata.land/events/


