Entelar Group Expands Portfolio To Offer VMware Solutions To New Zealand Resellers

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Spark NZ

Entelar Group has today announced that it is now offering VMware solutions such as VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and associated solutions to its reseller partners in New Zealand as a white label affiliate within Spark Business Group.

This breadth of services comes at a time of significant changes in the market, and Entelar is available to help resellers navigate these shifts with confidence.

With the recent acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, the cloud computing landscape continues to evolve rapidly as managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers reassess their strategies and adjust to a new partnership program.

Entelar Group understands the importance of providing its partners with the tools and support they need to thrive in this dynamic environment.

"Our partnership with VMware represents a commitment to empowering resellers with cutting-edge technologies," says Rajesh Singh, CEO at Entelar Group. "We are here to support our partners as they adapt to new licensing models and pricing structures, and new ways of working as part of the VMware Cloud Connect Partner Program."

For more information about Entelar Group's VMware by Broadcom offerings, visit entelargroup.co.nz or contact us at enquiries@entelargroup.co.nz

