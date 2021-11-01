Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Zealand’s Updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Still Far Too Weak

Monday, 1 November 2021, 6:48 am
Press Release: Engineers for Social Responsibility

While significantly stronger than the last version, our updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) just announced by the government, is still far too weak for New Zealand to make an adequate contribution under the Paris Agreement to controlling climate change. Also, its weakness is still being obfuscated by the inconsistent way in which it is defined.

The updated NDC sets a target for New Zealand to reduce its emissions to 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. But the government is continuing to define it by comparing gross emissions in the base year with net emissions in the target year. This is a bit like saying you have reduced your vehicle use by comparing last year’s distance travelled in kilometres, with this year’s distance in miles. Expressed in a consistent manner, comparing net emissions in the base year with net emissions in the target year, it is actually a goal to reduce our net emissions by only 28% over the 2010-2030 period.

This is way less than is needed for New Zealand to make a proper contribution to meeting the Paris goal of holding global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, although Climate Change Minister James Shaw states it would be. For example, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in their 2018 report that CO2 levels need to fall by around 45% below 2010 levels by 2030, and the UN Environmental Program (UNEP) says that global greenhouse gas emissions need to fall by 45% over the 2020-2030 period, all on a net-net basis.

Climate Action Tracker (a partnership between Climate Analytics, The New Climate Institute and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research) has rated New Zealand’s response to climate change so far as “highly insufficient”. It says that by 2030 New Zealand needs to reduce its overall gross emissions to at least 44% below the 2005 level, and preferably up towards the 70% level. As a developed country with the necessary skills and resources, there is a strong argument for us to be aiming towards the higher end of this range.

The government says that the revised NDC is consistent with the recommendations of the Climate Change Commission. While not expressed in a manner that makes comparison clear, based on the available information, the Commission’s currently proposed reductions are well below what the international bodies noted above say are required by 2030. Hence, it is totally inappropriate to use them as a guide for setting the NDC.

We are currently facing the strong possibility of climate catastrophe. Scientists tell us that what we do in the next ten years is critical. For New Zealand to play its part, we need a much stronger NDC than the government has proposed, and much faster action to reduce our emissions than we have currently taken. This is achievable if the government takes the necessary actions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Engineers for Social Responsibility on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>

Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 