Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding And Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Complete Concept Study For LCO2 Carrier

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Project to Advance Development of Technology for Marine Transport of CO2

  • Utilizing Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's advanced gas handling technologies with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines' wealth of knowledge regarding ship operations
  • Project to make a signification contribution to the establishment of a CO2 ecosystem in the CO2 marine transport sector, an area where demand is expected to increase in the future.

TOKYO, Nov 10, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has recently completed a concept study with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. regarding liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers. This project will combine Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's advanced gas handling technologies accumulated through the construction of liquified gas carriers (LPG and LNG carriers), with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines' wealth of knowledge on operations for a wide range of vessels, to facilitate the development of technologies for marine transport of CO2, a field where demand is projected to increase globally.

Carbon dioxide capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is attracting attention worldwide as an effective means to achieve a carbon neutral world. LCO2 carriers will play a pivotal role in the value chain by transporting LCO2 to storage sites and facilities for utilization, and demand for these vessels is expected to increase in the future.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is actively pursuing commercialization of LCO2 carriers as part of MHI Group's strategic initiative for the energy transition, bringing together technologies and knowledge gained from construction of liquified gas carriers in an effort, as a marine system integrator, to support decarbonization at sea. This cooperative project is expected to make a significant contribution to the establishment of a CO2 ecosystem in the CO2 transport sector, which will be an essential component of the CCUS value chain.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines entered the LCO2 marine transport business in March 2021 by making an investment in Larvik Shipping AS, a Norwegian firm with more than 30 years of experience managing LCO2 vessels for industries in Europe. This cooperative project combines the knowledge for safe ship operations accumulated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and the know-how and experience possessed by Larvik Shipping to explore the potential for realizing LCO2 carriers that meet customer needs.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, through this cooperation with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, will continue its efforts to develop a wide range of technologies for LCO2 carriers essential to establish a CCUS value chain, and contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral world.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 