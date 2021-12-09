Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Entries Open For 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 11:13 am
Press Release: Hi-Tech Trust

Entries are now open for the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, New Zealand’s premier technology awards programme.

The NZ Hi-Tech Awards recognise the achievers of the NZ Hi-Tech industry from the start-up and emerging categories through to the coveted PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year, which was won in 2021 by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards programme was the most successful ever with a record number of entries and the Gala Dinner back in May attended by 1,300 people. A great testimony to the strength and resilience of the tech sector despite the trying Covid situation.

David Downs, the Chair of the NZ Hi-Tech Trust, says the aim of the NZ Hi-Tech Awards is to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate excellence within the New Zealand Hi-Tech sector, which is now the second largest export earner in the country and the fastest growing export sector. The Awards increase awareness of the contribution the tech sector makes to the New Zealand economy and the country as a whole. “Our tech sector really has shown amazing resilience during the pandemic and is really leading Aotearoa out of these trying times that have impacted so many people and other industries. The main thing holding us back from even greater growth is the continued challenge around attracting new talent into industry”. Said Downs.

This year also marked the launch of the NZ Hi-Tech Foundation. The NZ Hi-Tech Foundation’s He Whetū Mārama Ngā Karahipi / Leading Light Scholarship Programme provides financial support for career development and advancement of New Zealand technology students, and is designed to help increase diversity in the sector. Each year five successful applicants will be awarded up to $5,000 each to cover their tuition and living costs. “The launch of the Foundation has been a great success and we are really excited to take this to the next level in 2022 as we gain further momentum. It’s an awesome gateway to attract more people into the industry that otherwise might not have had an opportunity”. Said Downs.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards entries will close on Monday the 7th of March with the Gala Dinner to announce the winners scheduled for the 20th of May at the TSB Arena in Wellington.

The 14 categories for the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards are:

  • PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year
  • Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year
  • Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year
  • Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year
  • Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector
  • IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual
  • Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever
  • Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution
  • Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product
  • Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service
  • Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution
  • NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution
  • Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Tech Solution
  • Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

In addition to the above categories, the NZ Hi-Tech Awards will also recognise a new Flying Kiwi who will be inducted into the Tait Communications Hi-Tech Hall of Fame.

A full list of categories and entry criteria can be found at hitech.org.nz. All entries must be submitted online.

Key dates

  • Entries for the 2022 Awards will close at 5pm on Monday, 7 March 2022
  • Finalists will be announced at simultaneous events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on 29 March, 2022
  • Winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner in Wellington on 20 May, 2022 along with the recipient of the 2022 Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award.

About the NZ Hi-Tech Trust

Established in 2009, The New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust is a not-for-profit, voluntary organisation. It is responsible for running the NZ Hi-Tech Awards programme.

hitech.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hi-Tech Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 