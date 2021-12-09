Entries Open For 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards

Entries are now open for the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, New Zealand’s premier technology awards programme.

The NZ Hi-Tech Awards recognise the achievers of the NZ Hi-Tech industry from the start-up and emerging categories through to the coveted PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year, which was won in 2021 by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards programme was the most successful ever with a record number of entries and the Gala Dinner back in May attended by 1,300 people. A great testimony to the strength and resilience of the tech sector despite the trying Covid situation.

David Downs, the Chair of the NZ Hi-Tech Trust, says the aim of the NZ Hi-Tech Awards is to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate excellence within the New Zealand Hi-Tech sector, which is now the second largest export earner in the country and the fastest growing export sector. The Awards increase awareness of the contribution the tech sector makes to the New Zealand economy and the country as a whole. “Our tech sector really has shown amazing resilience during the pandemic and is really leading Aotearoa out of these trying times that have impacted so many people and other industries. The main thing holding us back from even greater growth is the continued challenge around attracting new talent into industry”. Said Downs.

This year also marked the launch of the NZ Hi-Tech Foundation. The NZ Hi-Tech Foundation’s He Whetū Mārama Ngā Karahipi / Leading Light Scholarship Programme provides financial support for career development and advancement of New Zealand technology students, and is designed to help increase diversity in the sector. Each year five successful applicants will be awarded up to $5,000 each to cover their tuition and living costs. “The launch of the Foundation has been a great success and we are really excited to take this to the next level in 2022 as we gain further momentum. It’s an awesome gateway to attract more people into the industry that otherwise might not have had an opportunity”. Said Downs.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards entries will close on Monday the 7th of March with the Gala Dinner to announce the winners scheduled for the 20th of May at the TSB Arena in Wellington.

The 14 categories for the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Tech Solution

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

In addition to the above categories, the NZ Hi-Tech Awards will also recognise a new Flying Kiwi who will be inducted into the Tait Communications Hi-Tech Hall of Fame.

A full list of categories and entry criteria can be found at hitech.org.nz. All entries must be submitted online.

Key dates

Entries for the 2022 Awards will close at 5pm on Monday, 7 March 2022

Finalists will be announced at simultaneous events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on 29 March, 2022

Winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner in Wellington on 20 May, 2022 along with the recipient of the 2022 Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award.

About the NZ Hi-Tech Trust

Established in 2009, The New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust is a not-for-profit, voluntary organisation. It is responsible for running the NZ Hi-Tech Awards programme.

hitech.org.nz

