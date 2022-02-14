New Citizen Science Project Tackles Upstream Battle Of Waste

A new citizen science programme called Upstream Battle is today being launched by iconic charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful. The programme aims to identify the most common on-land sources and types of litter, using volunteers and citizen science to gather valuable data that in turn will inform action to stop this litter entering our streams, rivers, lakes and oceans.

Marine litter is a huge problem that is recognised globally, but one that is difficult to quantify. Litter is often brought indirectly to the sea by rivers, sewage, storm water or winds, polluting ocean ecosystems and harming both wildlife and humans.

Most marine litter isn't a result of human activity out at sea. 80% of all marine litter globally starts its journey from land, however there is very little data on where exactly this litter comes from, or what type of litter is making its way into the oceans through our waterways. Nonetheless, once this litter reaches the ocean it’s nearly impossible to remove, and the consequences for marine ecosystems, climate change and human health is huge.

“Our rivers and oceans are enjoyed for all sorts of recreational and leisure activities, as well as for kaimoana,” says Heather Saunderson, CEO of Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

“Ocean conservancy begins with a better understanding of the root causes of ocean pollution. Many of the existing clean ups conducted by volunteers and councils across the country focuses on beach clean ups or removing litter already in the sea. But with so much marine litter originating on land, we need to identify where it’s coming from so that we can stop this litter entering the sea in the first place.”

Using rigorous methodologies to ensure accurate data collection, Upstream Battle will consist of teams of volunteers, students, teachers and other citizen scientists of all ages recording and collecting litter at hundreds of key upstream sites (such as rivers), helping to paint a picture of the litter problem at a local and national level. The data from this citizen science will then help inform future policies and action.

Ms Saunderson says, “Our waterways and oceans are precious to Kiwis. In a country surrounded by ocean, marine litter can have devastating impacts on the environment and all New Zealander’s ability to enjoy it. Upstream Battle aims to help address the issue of marine litter for a better tomorrow for Aotearoa.”

Upstream Battle is based on a similar citizen science campaign conducted by sister organization Keep Scotland Beautiful, on the rivers Clyde and Tay. In a recent partnership, Keep New Zealand Beautiful and Keep Scotland Beautiful – like minded organisations on opposite sides of the world – have signed an agreement to share knowledge and programmes for the benefit of communities on both sides of the globe. More information about this partnership can be found here.

